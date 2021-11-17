The 64th Annual Salem Christmas Parade, presented by the Kiwanis Club of Salem and sponsored by Servpro, Salem Terrace at Harrogate and Northwest Ace Hardware, will be returning to Main Street on Friday, December 3, at 6:30 p.m. following the Tree Lighting Ceremony at the Salem Farmer’s Market at 6:00 p.m.

The Kiwanis Club is looking forward to presenting the area’s premier Holiday Parade in Downtown Salem. Entries will be accepted through November 28. The early registration deadline is Saturday, November 20, and all applications for entries must be postmarked no later than November 28 for acceptance. An online application process is offered at salemvakiwanis.com.

The Parade route remains the same as in past years, starting on Main Street at the US Post Office, and concluding on College Avenue just past J.M. Oakey and Son. We look forward to everyone joining us as we kick-off the Holiday season in Salem!