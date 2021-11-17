On November 20, the Salem Museum will open its newest feature exhibit, The Other Side of the Mountain: Life in the Catawba Valley. Based on the popular book series Echoes From Catawba by the Rev. Ted Carroll, this exhibit will explore everyday life beginning with the Virginia Indians who first settled in Catawba; the culture that developed in the largely agrarian community; the stunning scenery – Dragon’s Tooth and McAfee Knob; and the modern institutions that have formed there. This exhibit will continue through March, 2022.

The first three volumes in the Echoes From Catawba series are currently available in the Museum’s gift Shop. The fourth and final volume is The Other Side of the Mountain, coming in December. Rev. Carroll will be on hand at the Museum signing all four of his books on December 11, from 10 am to 3 pm. On the same day, the Roanoke Appalachian Trail Club will be providing information about hiking in Catawba.

Also on November 20, the Salem Museum’s popular model train returns for its fifth Christmas season. Jim Burke is back with his vintage American Flyer trains, so popular for the holidays. Travel back in time to visit the charming village of “Plasticville,” set in the 1950s and ’60s. In addition to the trains and buildings of all sorts, there’s an interesting cast of little characters playing in the snow. The layout changes every year, so a scavenger hunt will help visitors find all the tiny delights. Kids can blow the whistle! This exhibit will continue through January, 2022.

A temporary pop-up exhibit remembers the legendary C. Homer Bast. Roanoke College’s beloved coach Bast (1914-2013) had a distinguished 34-year career. His many accomplishments included reestablishing the College’s track program after a 20-year hiatus and coaching many successful seasons. The C. Homer Bast Track/Alumni Field Complex at Roanoke College is named in his honor. This exhibit continues through November 27.

It’s almost time for the annual Gingerbread Festival and Gingerbread House Competition! This Salem family favorite event is presented by the Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce with activities throughout Longwood Park and the Gingerbread House Competition at the Salem Museum. Bakers may drop off their houses at the Museum on November 23-24 or 26-27. To avoid the festival-day crowds, preview the entries on November 27 and 30, and December 1-3. The Gingerbread Festival in Longwood Park and House Competition at the Museum will be held on December 4, 10 am to 2 pm. Masks are required for visitors inside the Museum.

For more information about these exhibits and events, visit salemmuseum.org. Admission is free.