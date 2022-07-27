Submitted by Salem Knights of Columbus

Due to a need for wheelchairs at the Veterans Medical Center and broadly throughout the Southwest

Virginia area, Knights of Columbus Council 10015 conducted a wheelchair drive through American

Wheelchair Mission. From October to December 2021, the Council collected $16,400 from the good

people of the surrounding area and were able to order 110 wheelchairs at $150.00 each.

The State of Virginia Knights of Columbus also conducted a drive at the same time, and were able to

raise money for another 110 wheelchairs. The American Wheelchair Mission added an additional 60

wheelchairs to the delivery, with 140 wheelchairs going to the Salem Council and 140 wheelchairs going

to the State of Virginia Knights of Columbus. The Knights were donated a truck and driver at no cost for

the 140 chairs sent to SW Virginia.

On August 15, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., at the Salem Veterans Medical Center Auditorium, the

Salem Knights of Columbus will donate to the Director and staff 90 brand new wheelchairs for use in the

facility. The remaining chairs are being donated and distributed throughout the area during this time.