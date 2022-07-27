Submitted by Appalfolks of America Association

The Virginia Opry, the Commonwealth of Virginia’s official Opry, will perform “Patsy Meets Elvis at The Virginia Opry” at Natural Bridge Historic Hotel and Conference Center on Fri., Aug. 12, at 7:00 p.m.

Michael Hoover, world champion Elvis tribute artist from Stafford, Va., and Denise Glass, a Patsy Cline tribute artist from Jonesville, Va., will perform the show that is unique in that the show was inspired by the fact that the last photo Patsy Cline added to her photograph album was a photo of Elvis.

Hoover has taken his “Memories of Elvis” tribute show to Mexico, Canada and overseas where he has toured in Nova Scotia, Europe and Japan. He has been a frequent performer on Carnival Cruises, and he performed live concerts for five consecutive days at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta.

He has also shared the stage with such notables as Reba McEntire, Diamond Rio, KC and The Sunshine Band, Chubby Checker, Jerry Lee Lewis, The Jordanaires and the late Charlie Daniels.

Glass has performed her “Tribute to Patsy Cline Show” at the Lee Theater in Pennington Gap and at The Historic Masonic Theatre in Clifton Forge.

Combined, Hoover and Glass present memories of both Patsy and Elvis via sharing renditions of their hit records while weaving a narrative about the two music legends. Both make costume changes during the show and pay tribute to the two stars who died so young.

Both Glass and Hoover and members of Doug Lester’s four-piece band that tours with Hoover are members of The Virginia Opry. The show will be held in Washington Hall adjacent to the hotel.

Tickets are $20 when purchased in advance and $25 at the door, and groups of 10 or more can purchase discount tickets in advance at $15 each. The ticket price for children 12 and under is $10.

Tickets may be purchased online by visiting www.naturalbridgeva.com which will connect with www.virginiaopry.com or purchase by visiting the Virginia Opry’s website directly.

Natural Bridge Historic Hotel and Conference Center is located at 15 Appledore Ln. in Natural Bridge. The telephone number is (540) 291-2121.

WKEY Big Country 103.5 in Covington is the radio home of The Virginia Opry that is based in Clifton Forge, and The Virginia Opry has 57 members and 10 bands. More than 3,000 have attended The Virginia Opry’s shows in 2022.

Hunt Brothers Pizza has been a sponsor of numerous shows performed by The Virginia Opry since the country music show made its debut on Oct. 17, 1992 at The Historic Masonic Theatre that Appalfolks of America Assoc. owned at the time when it was operating as the Historic Stonewall Theatre.

Appalfolks donated the theatre to the Town of Clifton Forge in 2003 after having restored the facility from a twin-cinema to a performing arts center that featured a professional dance studio on the top floor.