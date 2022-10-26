The Carver School was an important educational and cultural anchor which served Roanoke County’s African American students during the time of segregation. This bell was used to signal class changes at the school from 1940-1966. The Carver Bell is currently on display as part of the Salem Museum’s feature exhibit “Cheers for 30 Years: the 30-Year History of the Salem Museum!”

Carver’s principals rang this bell to call students to class, students who worked hard and were eager to learn. The children and youth who attended Carver grew up to be doctors, educators and leaders, locally and beyond, and overcame many challenges on the road to success.

“Cheers for 30 Years” celebrates the Salem Museum’s 30th anniversary this year with a look at artifacts and the stories they tell, now preserved in the museum’s collections. Some favorite, but rarely seen, objects are on display. The Salem Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and located at 801 E. Main St. The Salem Museum opened in the Williams-Brown House in 1992.