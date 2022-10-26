Aila Boyd

aboyd@mainstreetnewspapers.com

As the price of fuel at local gas stations is rising, Planet Fitness Salem is offering a temporary reprieve from the pain at the pump. Every Friday throughout October the gym is offering $30 worth of free gas to 50 customers.

“It has been great,” Brandon Sturgill, director of marketing and corporate sales for Planet Fitness, said of the response the initiative has received from the community. “It’s an opportunity for us to do something for the community. Salem has been so great to us since we opened last year. This also speaks to the fact that we’re in a time right now where gas prices are all over the place. We’re dealing with inflation. The price of everything is going up.”

Planet Fitness Salem opened in March of 2021.

“We really feel like we’ve found a home here in Salem with this location,” he added.

The free fuel goes to the first 50 customers at the gas station that has been selected for that day. Locations of the giveaways are announced on the Planet Fitness Salem Facebook page and on Q99-WSLQ 99.1.

A purchase or gym membership is not required to receive one of the gift cards.