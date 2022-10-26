Salem residents enroll at Bridgewater College

BRIDGEWATER – Bridgewater College, home to approximately 1,450 students, welcomed more than 500 new faces this academic year. Among the new students are approximately 450 first-year students, more than 30 transfer students, nearly 30 graduate students and almost a dozen non-degree seeking students.

The class of 2026 hails from 19 different states and 16 different countries.

Members of the class of 2026 from Salem include: Glenvar High School graduate Tyler Johnson, business administration, Glenvar High School Graduate Aiden Wolk, health and exercise science, Glenvar High School graduate Sarah Kate Tozier, health and exercise science, and Salem High School graduate Cameron Martindale, applied physics.

-The Salem Times-Register

White named to Sherman College Summer Dean’s List

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Andrew White, of Salem, has been named to Sherman College of Chiropractic’s Dean’s List for grades earned during the Summer 2022 academic quarter. Dean’s List students have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the quarter.

-The Salem Times-Register