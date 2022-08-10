Did you know that high schools used to sell weekly programs for their football games? Pictured is an example from 1946 for a game between Andrew Lewis and William Fleming High Schools. Notice that the student recorded the final score below the team names. You can see this program up close at the Salem Museum at Hands on History Saturdays! These handouts were sponsored by Coca-Cola, who provided high schools with a catalog of images to choose from. The schools received template programs with a colorful illustration on the front and a Coke advertisement in the middle, and local print shops filled in schools’ and players’ information, and local advertisements. To learn more about these programs, and to see some for yourself, join us on Saturdays in August!

This month, Hands on History Saturdays are highlighting Salem baseball and football history with items from Salem’s baseball teams, Andrew Lewis High School football, and Salem High School football. On Saturdays, visitors can pull on a glove and touch a piece of history with their own hands! Visitors can also visit our sport’s gallery to learn more about Salem’s sports history! Salem Museum is open 10-4 and located at 801 E. Main St.