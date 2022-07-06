Michael Moore Spessard, 78, of Salem, Virginia, surrounded by his family, passed away peacefully on June 21, 2022.

A wonderful husband and father, Mike was born in Salem, Virginia on January 22, 1944. A graduate of Andrew Lewis High School, and National Business College, he served as Senior Vice President of Oakey’s Funeral Service for 21 years. He was a 32nd degree Mason and proudly served his country in the Army National Guard.

He was the son of the late Carolyn Moore Spessard and Michael Callahan Spessard.

Mike is survived by his wife, Bertha L. Spessard; daughters, Karen King and husband, David, and Kristi Spessard Azaroff and husband, Illya; stepchildren, Stacy Wright and husband, Alan, and Paul Daniels and wife, Cara; brother, Cal Spessard and wife, Anne; sister, Sue Comstock and husband, Bob; uncle, Robert Moore and wife, Melanie; aunt, Bonnie Vest and sons, Stewart and Cameron Vest; and his grandchildren, a niece, and two nephews.

Mike (Mick) was an avid outdoors man enjoying both hunting and fishing and spent countless hours with his hunting partners at “The Cabin.” He was also a UVA fan and for many years enjoyed tailgating before and after home games. Mike will be fondly remembered by his family and friends for his tremendous smile, wonderful storytelling, and sense of humor.

The Funeral Service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel with visitation one hour prior. A private graveside service will follow with immediate family at Sherwood Memorial Park.

Arrangements by Oakey’s Funeral Service – Roanoke Chapel, (540) 982-2100.