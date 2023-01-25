Glenvar Rotarians Fred Hotz, second from left, and Meg Hibbert received a second Paul Harris Fellow Award at the club’s Jan. 17 meeting. With them are Glenvar Rotary President Lewis Barker, right, and Glenvar Rotary Foundation Chair Will Powers. The award named for the founder of Rotary International signifies members contributed $1,000 to the Rotary Foundation over the years to further Rotary’s work in promoting peace, eradicating polio, providing clean water, and women’s economic success. The Glenvar Rotary Club meets for lunch first and third Tuesdays in The Roost in Richfield Living’s Town Center.